The administration of US President Joe Biden is calling on partners from the European Union (EU) to finalize a broader package of sanctions against Russian banks and energy companies in the event of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is reported by Bloomberg citing knowledgeable sources.

According to the newspaper, the new restrictions may affect defense companies, as well as the energy sector, including coal and technology exports. In addition, the sanctions will apply to Russian financial institutions, banks and access to payment systems, including SWIFT.

Clear signal

As the sources of the publication explained, the urgency of adopting new sanctions is due to the lack of the Kremlin’s desire to withdraw numerous Russian troops and military equipment, which are currently concentrated near the borders of Ukraine. According to the American special services, at the moment there are already about 70 thousand Russian servicemen in the region. According to the American authorities, the wording of the sanctions will serve as a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the US is also pushing Germany to stop Nord Stream 2. Despite the fact that the new government of Germany has not at the moment expressed readiness for such a step, on December 16, the German regulator announced that the certification of the gas pipeline will take place no earlier than the second half of 2022. In turn, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov called this decision politicized.

The diplomatic path is not ruled out

At the same time, one of the agency’s interlocutors stressed that Washington and its Western European partners are trying to find a balance between maintaining a diplomatic solution to the crisis and demonstrating that they intend to fulfill their threats. In addition, European countries that depend on Russian gas are also concerned about the impact the sanctions might have on their economies.

In addition, the newspaper’s sources expressed doubt that the adoption of new economic measures will help dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine if Moscow continues to view NATO’s contacts with Kiev as a real threat to the country’s security. Another difficulty lies in choosing the moment when it will be necessary to announce to Putin about the price of his actions, they noted.

40percent of consumed gas Europe receives from Russia

Earlier in December, the Associated Press and The Washington Post, citing sources in American intelligence, reported that Russia was allegedly preparing an offensive against Ukraine in the first weeks of 2022. Prior to this, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, also stated that Moscow plans to invade Ukrainian territory in late January or early February and has already transferred 92 thousand troops to the border for this.

In turn, Russia has repeatedly denied information about an allegedly impending invasion of Ukraine. In particular, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia never intended to attack other countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin also noted that Moscow is pursuing a peaceful foreign policy. At the same time, earlier the head of state indicated that they started talking about the allegedly impending Russian attack on Ukraine at the beginning of the year, but the introduction of troops has not yet taken place.