Grateful to everyone. Erika Villalobos She showed herself in this way in her recent appearance, after the ampay to her husband Aldo Miyashiro with the reporter Fiorella Retiz. The actress assured that she “turned the page” after being a victim of infidelity.

“It is important that I thank you because I have received so many messages of support, of affection, with so much love, wishing me the best, that is very important to me. I have felt too much love ”, He said in a short video that he uploaded to Instagram on April 29.

The artist spoke about her situation. Photo: Erika Villalobos/Instagram

She stressed that she was not alone, because many friends appeared and encouraged her to continue. “I’m amazed at how many people I can trust, I can put my hands on the fire with,” she said.

She added that the encouragement of those people has made her feel lucky. Also, she made her put aside “that crap that people have tried to throw away just for the sake of destroying, people who are going to be able to continue inventing things in order to continue doing harm”.

“I remain with the love and affection of you. I feel luckier. (…) As Peruvians we deserve that and much more than what we are experiencing. I thank you again. Now, I turn the page”, was the last thing he said Erika Villalobos.

Denisse Dibós highlights the strength of Érika Villalobos

Denisse Dibós said that after Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay, he offered Érika Villalobos a break, but she did not accept. In that sense, she highlighted that she has great strength.

“She was always like this (strong) and always will be. Anything that can happen to us, her work is going to be important, we are going to move forward and we are going to support each other,” he told El Popular.

Érika Villalobos and Denisse Dibós have been great friends for several years. Photo: Instagram

Why didn’t Érika Villalobos talk about the ampay?

On the podcast of Carlos Orozco, Érika Villalobos made it clear that keeping silent is her best option in the face of controversy for being public figures.

“If I want, I don’t answer, it’s what I normally do. I do not like to talk about my life, people think that I have to give them an explanation, I have not been chosen by the people, “she said.

Erika Villalobos misses her father

Gianella Neyra spoke with Érika Villalobos for “Arriba mi gente”. The actress talked about her acting career and her family. At one point in the conversation, she remembered her father and broke down when talking about him.

“The death of my father has been like a total break in my life; So, I think it would have to be about that (writing a play)… My dad’s death taught me that life is very hard. I thought it was hard, but it is very hard. I never imagined feeling so much pain and so much love for someone, “he said in the morning space.

What did Magaly Medina say about Érika Villalobos’s message?

On Friday, April 29, Magaly Medina dedicated several minutes of her program to react to the message she posted hours before Erika Villalobos and even went so far as to point out that the actress was excusing Aldo Miyashiro.