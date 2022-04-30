Diego Zureckformer soccer player and former participant of the reality show “This is war”, caused concern among Peruvian netizens by uploading a story to his Instagram account in which suggests ending the life of Pedro Castillo.

What did Diego Zurek say on social networks?

On April 28, the photo of the message uploaded by Diego Zurek, son of the former mayor of La Molina Juan Carlos Zurek, went viral. The former reality boy wrote: “I don’t think it’s that hard to put a bullet in this guy’s ‘chimba’.”

Diego Zurek is known for his scandals with other celebrity characters. Photo: Instagram

In the snapshot that accompanied this message, you could see the photo of President Pedro Castillo with a quote that showed his confusion when talking about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Users who saw this story began to criticize the former athlete and shared his concern on the platforms.

It is not the first time that Diego Zurek stars in a scandal

Diego Zureck He has become a character in the Peruvian show business who has already participated in other scandals. A year ago, when the pandemic still had us confined at home and Peruvians were attentive to vaccination against the coronavirus, the former player was surprised at different private parties.

Precisely, the former reality boy was registered when participating in Yahaira Plasencia’s birthday party, the same event in which the singer hid so as not to be found.

Regarding Zurek, the Instarándula portal reported: “This weekend, the former reality boy Diego Zureck was seen again on another ‘COVID-19 spree’. Little or nothing mattered to him the fine he received for Yahaira’s birthday “.

A day later, Magaly Medina reported that the son of the former mayor of La Molina had been intervened: “He is a reality boy and a former soccer player. He was again at ‘COVID party’. This time they are so disobedient that the Police fined them and sent them home, but as soon as the Police disappeared, they all returned to Zurek’s apartment and continued with the party.”

Magaly Medina called Diego Zurek “spoiled”

After the embarrassing moment he starred in Diego Zureck when intervened by the police, Magaly Medina He called the former player “spoiled” for his arrogant attitude: “Yahaira’s friend is a reality boy and a former soccer player. He was at a COVID party again, and this time they are so disobedient that the Police intervened, fined them and sent them home. But as soon as the police disappeared, everyone returned to Zurek’s apartment and continued with the party.