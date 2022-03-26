Eric Osores will demonstrate his culinary skills this Sunday, March 27, in the program “In this kitchen… I’m in charge”, together with Mrs. María Julia Flores, mother of Yoshimar Yotun. In this way, the sports journalist told how this experience was in the América TV space.

“What happens is that I do well what I am passionate about, and the opposite happens to me with what I don’t know, that I don’t enjoy. In the kitchen I am a complete stranger, it is a world that I do not know, that is why I felt completely useless. I like to eat well, but I don’t like being part of the preparation, I don’t understand it, I don’t enjoy it. cooking is not my thing ”, he mentioned for GV Producciones.

How did Erick Osores feel competing with Yotún’s mother?

During the program, Erick Osores had to be guided by the mother of the Peruvian team.

“Mrs. María Julia is brave, she is a winner, for her there is no half victory, it is all or nothing. Yotún’s mommy is very nice, but she has a strong character, she is more demanding than (Ricardo) Gareca. Her way of being is bossy, so I already know why Yotún has gotten ahead. The mother has obviously been his own technical director and has always had him to the limit, she has brought out the best in him, and I hope he brings out the best in me, ”she said.

Erick Osores and Yoshimar Yotún’s mother Photo: GV Producciones

Erick Osores outraged with the result of Peru vs. Uruguay

“I can’t believe it, what happened yesterday was unusual. Now what we have left is to continue, we still have one game to go, Peru’s strength is that it is a team and that makes it very respectable and competitive. It is a small, humble team, but, at the end of the day, it is a team”, he maintained.