Mexico. american singer María Carey makes public that she will proceed legally against her own brother, this after feeling defamed by him, and the news is shared on various news portals.

Mariah Carey started legal proceedings against his brother Morgan to demand that he pay the costs that are generated from the legal process that he himself filed against him for defamation.

During 2021, Morgan, Mariah Carey’s older brother, sued her on grounds that she described him as a violent man when they were children, this in the biography The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and he flatly denied it.

Mariah has made some statements to the international press and has said that she considers it likely that she will win the case, because the parts of the book that her brother considers defamatory are actually “substantially true”, and she has not lied.

In addition, the famous singer has also said that such statements were not made public “with malice”, therefore he must prove his claims legally.

Mariah Carey mentioned, among other things in the aforementioned book, that her brother sold cocaine, beat her mother, that he was a drunk and had even hired a hit man on one occasion.

Until now Morgan Carey, Mariah’s brother, has not spoken publicly before the legal appeal filed by his famous sister, singer of songs like Héroe and El amor que soñé.