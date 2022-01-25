Erick Elera continues to promote his musical career with the release of his most recent single, “Vaso full”, together with the Panamanian reggaeton singer Makano, known for his hit “Te amo”. The song is an urban cumbia composed four hands by both artists and their respective teams.

“ The theme is written by everyone. We the singers, ‘Chinese Maiden’, who is my producer and DJ Explosion, who is Makano’s manager , in addition to two talented boys Vinces and Boris, we have all helped to make the song beautiful, “said Allison Pastor’s husband in a statement.

What inspired the lyrics of the song “Vaso full”?

Erick Elera, the remembered Oliverio Mayta in Back to the neighborhood, explained that the single is about heartbreak and has two versions: urban cumbia and ballad.

“The song is about that love that one loses without much explanation. He talks a little about the depressive stage of someone who has been through this and gets a little drunk to try to forget about the girl, but even so he does a thousand things and it is difficult for him to get over this relationship. The lyrics have funny things, it is not so drastic”, assured.

“Makano has been so happy that he is producing an album with ‘Chino Maiden’ at the helm as producer. It is the first time that he sings cumbia, he felt strange, but the result made him happy. It has been very cool. A few steps of cumbia have already been learned,” added Erick Elera.

The return of At the bottom there is room

Weeks after confirming the expected return of Al fondo hay lugar on América Televisión, Erick Elera is getting ready to re-incarnate his character as Joel González.

“We still don’t know how the story is going to unfold. The truth is that coming back has been a mixture of emotions. The day we recorded the promotion was very emotional, many on the verge of tears of joy. We know we have a big fence. The idea is not to overcome what was done before, but rather that people remain hooked and return to the story, what is going to happen to the characters,” he said.