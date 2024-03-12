Eric Carmenleader and vocalist of the group Raspberries, died at 74 years old. The singer became famous with his band in the early 70s, but the group's success was short-lived, so he later decided to go solo. This decision put him in the eyes of the world, since during that stage he composed, wrote and performed the song for the first time. 'All by Myself'a success that endures to this day.

Family members confirmed the death of Eric Carmen, with a meaningful post on social networks. This news has put the music industry and its followers in mourning, who also expressed their feelings in the publication. This note reviews the singer's musical career.

Who was Eric Carmen?

Eric Carmen was born in Cleveland in 1949. He was the son of Russian Jewish immigrants and exhibited musical abilities from an early age.. He began violin lessons at age six, with his aunt as a violinist in a Cleveland orchestra, and later learned to play piano and guitar. During high school, he dedicated himself to composing songs and participated in rock bands, among them one with the peculiar name of Cyrus Erieinspired, like Buffalo Springfield, by the name of a tractor.

Recognized as a power pop icon in the early '70s, he fronted the band The Raspberries before achieving success in his solo career with songs such as 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes'.. Although he is mainly associated with ballads, in his early years, Carmen was the main singer and songwriter of the Raspberries, who challenged the heavy, glam and progressive rock scene of the 70s to return to pop in the style of The Beatles. The performer stood out not only as a skilled composer, although deliberately derivative, but also as a powerful rock and roll singer, following the tradition of Paul MCCARTNEY and Steve Marriott. Among her hits are classics of the genre such as 'Go All the Way', 'I Wanna be With You', 'Let's Pretend', 'Tonight' and 'Overnight Sensation'.

How did Eric Carmen's death become known?

The wife of Eric Carmen, Amy Carmen was the one who announced the news through a publication on the singer's website. Likewise, Amy did not specify the cause of death. “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep over the weekend. He was so happy to know that for decades his music touched so many people and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family's privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. 'Love is all that matters… Faithful and forever,'” he said.

What does the song 'All by Myself' by Eric Carmen mean?

According to an old Rolling Stone interview with Eric Carmen, The lyrics represent the change from youth to a more adult stage, in which the superficial relationships and lack of emotional commitment of 'days gone by' are replaced by a feeling of loneliness and the search for authentic connection.

Eric Carmen, lead singer of The Raspberries, died at the age of 74 / Photo: Rolling Stones

