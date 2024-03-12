The population size of Mazatlanthe excess vehicle load in relation to the lack of sufficient roads becomes more evident when the municipal authorities decide to authorize the closure of avenues to organize events for three days.

Perhaps it is time for the Body of Aldermen to generate a regulation in which it is established that the events or activities that take place in Mazatlán be carried out in closed spaces or spaces created especially for this purpose, since otherwise the daily activity of the residents will be interfered with. citizens.

The tourist vocation of the city does not deny that activities are organized in the port, however, there is agreement on the interest that these affect the rest of the citizens as little as possible.

If there is a regulation, it is possible that subsequent administrations will not give up public spaces for private purposes.

