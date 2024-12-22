Sexual health continues to be, for many men, a topic surrounded by myths, insecurities and taboos. Among the most common conditions in this area is erectile dysfunction (ED)defined as persistent difficulty, for at least six months, in achieving or maintaining an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual intercourse.

According to the Hospital Clinic Barcelonaapproximately 20% of men over 18 years of age in Spain experience some degree of erectile dysfunction, a figure that exceeds 50% in those over 50 years of age. Far from being a cause for alarm, these data invite us to dismantle the idea that this is an isolated problem. Erectile dysfunction is, in reality, a comprehensive health issue that combines physical, emotional and relational factors, and which, in most cases, has treatment possibilities.

There are two types of men: those who have happened to them and those who have not yet said it.

Eduardo García CruzUrologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





For decades, the idea that male sexuality is invulnerable has been perpetuated, leading many men to remain silent about their problems, avoid asking for help, or postpone seeking solutions. Recognizing that erectile dysfunction is a condition as common as any other ailment is a crucial step in breaking this taboo. In fact, facing an erection problem at some point in your life is common. “There are two types of men: those who have experienced it and those who have not yet said it,” says the urologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​Eduardo García Cruz.

García Cruz also explains that erectile dysfunction can have five main causes: alterations in blood vessels, neurological disorders, hormonal imbalances – such as low levels of testosterone -, side effects of certain medications and psychological factors. Anxietystress, depression and pressure to “meet” certain expectations significantly influence male sexual response.

To take care of yourself and find the strength to seek help if the problem persists, it is important to be honest with yourself. Erectile dysfunction is not just “a problem in bed”; It is much more complex. The erection is the result of an interaction between the nervous system, blood circulation, hormonal balance and the psychological response of the individual. When any of these factors fail, it can reflect imbalances in both the body and mind.

The relationship between erectile dysfunction and imbalances in the body highlights the importance of understanding that it may be just the tip of the iceberg of a broader problem that requires comprehensive medical attention. These factors should be considered as part of sexual health, and their adequate treatment—which may include psychological, couples, or sexological therapy—is essential. With the evaluation and support of a specialist, an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment can be established.

Another big myth that is simply false is that ED drugs cause heart attacks, it is simply not true.

Eduardo García CruzUrologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





There are drugs that have proven to be highly effective and safe, and constitute the first line of treatment in most cases. “Another great myth, which is simply false, is that drugs for erectile dysfunction cause heart attacks,” clarifies García Cruz. For those cases in which medications have no effect, there are alternatives such as vacuum therapy, local injections, penile prosthesis surgery or psychological support.

Regarding self-care, prevention plays a fundamental role. Healthy habits such as not smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, maintaining an adequate weight, engaging in regular physical activity and following a balanced diet not only improve cardiovascular and metabolic health, but also benefit sexual function.

Part of treatment and recovery may also include opening up to other forms of intimacy, complicity, play and enjoyment, since penetration is not the only path to pleasure. Talking openly with your partner, understanding mutual limits and preferences, and freeing yourself from the pressure to achieve perfect performance are strategies recommended by specialists. Additionally, addressing difficulties with empathy and without judgment fosters trust, desire, and shared well-being. “Taking time is important. Many men feel like they have to go fast and don’t allow themselves time. Doing that only adds more pressure to what already exists,” explains García Cruz.

Taking time is important, many men feel like they have to go quickly and don’t allow themselves time. Doing so only adds more pressure to what already exists.

Eduardo García CruzUrologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





Erectile dysfunction should not put the quality of sexual life or self-esteem at risk. With adequate information, a comprehensive vision of health, and the necessary medical and psychological support, those living with this condition can find an opportunity to take care of themselves, strengthen relationships, and explore new forms of pleasure. To promote healthy sexuality, the Clinical Portal of the Hospital Clínic Barcelona offers 10 practical tips focused on how to take care of your sex life.