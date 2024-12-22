It took begging. He waited until after 1:30 p.m. to make himself known. The second prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery – the most hungover, the last to come out – has gone to the number 40014. Valladolid and Chipiona, with 126 and 45 series, have been the luckiest. In Madrid, a small administration, Lotería La Pajarita, celebrated having been able to give away a pinch of happiness.

Located on Alcalá Street, 18, in the heart of the capital, the establishment sold a second prize series and another third prize series. There were Ainhoa, Julie and Angelina, the three cousins ​​and employees of administration number 22. “We feel very excited, happy and pleased to have distributed such a big prize,” they jovially expressed to the media.

Employees of the ‘La Pajarita’ administration located on Alcalá Street, 18



isabel permuy





It is Ainhoa’s second year selling lottery tickets, and the first for the other two young women: «We can’t believe that we have distributed two huge prizes. Our family is just as excited. It’s our first Christmas in this lottery office, isn’t it incredible? They say that they work in Alcalá, 18, thanks to the fact that “we have contacts”, who are none other than Julie’s father, who already worked there before.

Other years, according to what they indicate, the administration has sold third and fifth prizes. Above all, “they usually win several numbers from the Lotería del Niño”, an upcoming draw that they face with enthusiasm.