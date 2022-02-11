Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recovered from COVID-19, five days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, his doctor announced Thursday evening.

Dr. Serkan Topaloğlu said, “The results of the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests conducted over the past two days have been negative. I believe that the president will be able soon, even from tomorrow, to resume his normal activities.”

The doctor confirmed that Erdogan’s symptoms had completely disappeared two days ago, and blood tests did not show any problem.

Erdogan celebrates his 68th birthday at the end of this month.

As for the president’s wife, Emine Erdogan, who also contracted the virus, she is still showing “mild symptoms”, according to the doctor.

In a tweet on Twitter, the director of media at the presidential palace, Fahrettin Altun, said, “Our president recovered his health, thank God, as soon as possible.”

Erdogan received the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine last June.

According to Doctor Topaloğlu, this vaccination allowed the president to overcome this ordeal without problems.

Turkey, with a population of about 85 million, has recorded about 12 million infections and 90,000 deaths related to the Corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic.