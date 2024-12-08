ERC will present a presentation to the new law of democratic memory with the objective of prioritizing the removal of the Francoist monument located on the Ebre River, in Tortosa. They will propose reducing the maximum term of two anys to one any, considering this as “especially symbolic.” This petition was included during the processing of the draft law, which was not going to be approved in the previous legislature because it was going to end. The Republicans have agreed with the Government that the text will be approved again in the Executive Council scheduled for this coming day.

ERC has expressed its satisfaction that the law of democratic memory rebuked its path, highlighting that it is governed by a norm that “carries the segell of the Government of Pere Aragonès and the former ministers Ester Capella and Gemma Ubasart.”

Furthermore, the ERC parliamentary group will insist that parliamentary procedures are carried out with the maximum possible speed“keep in mind that there are no more serrells left to enforce the law during the last legislature.”

Restore the memory of the victims of Francoism

In efforts to remove the Tortosa monument, ERC also demands the recovery of the memory ofinstitutions that the Francoist authorities are going to suppress. In the statement that has been published this day, the house of Medinyà states that it will be annexed to Sant Julià de Ramis. “Republicans are committed to supporting the rights of these municipalities, institutions or public legal persons to be restored and to recover their legal personality,” they stated.

On the other hand, ERC is also looking for expand per llei the recognition of victims of the dictatorship to col·lectius with the gypsy population or that “it is posi in value the oppression that the Franco regime will impose on many gifts per raó de gènere”, així with reconèixer the cultural repression of the Catalan and Aranese linguistic communities.