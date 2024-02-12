This Saturday, February 10, A tragedy shocked viewers of a soccer match in Indonesiaafter one of the athletes died in the middle of the playing field.

According to international media, the event occurred in Siliwangi Stadium, in the city of Bandung.

(We recommend you read: TransMilenio and SITP rates: this is how they look as of today, Monday, February 12).

A video shows the shocking moment in which The footballer was walking through the field of fire when he was struck by lightning.

However, in the same images it is seen that at that moment it was not raining, but The sky was cloudy and there were a couple of thunderclaps.



The athletes who witnessed the incident ran to help their teammate, at the same time that another of the soccer players was recovering after having fallen due to the noise.

(You might be interested in: Controversy: tourists are filmed relieving themselves in the walled area of ​​Cartagena).

Immediately, The affected man was taken to a healthcare center in that city, but died minutes later. due to the strong discharge.

Sports portals indicate that the man's name was Septian Raharja and who was 34 years old.

He was building his career in the team Football Boots Indonesia Subang, but his life was interrupted just 15 minutes after the engagement began.

(Also: He is Colombian, lives in the United States and was amused by his anecdote when taking out the trash).

Users on social networks have questioned the decisions of the match referee, for not having canceled the match if the weather conditions put the integrity of the athletes at risk.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…