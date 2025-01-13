Esquerra Republicana has notified the Government that, “to move forward” and negotiate the Budgets of the Generalitatthere needs to be progress, and that “at this time the conditions are not met.” This was stated by the former Minister of Territory and spokesperson for the party in Parliament, Ester Capella, in an interview in the BE Catalonia this Monday.

“There is an investiture agreement that says very clear things. Also an investiture agreement with Sánchez that says others. In order to agree again “We need compliance, and at the moment there are none”the Republican leader has insisted. In this sense, he has demanded that there be “strong measures to show that there is effective compliance” in folders such as singular financing, the transfer of Rodalies or housing policies.

Asked about the Nova Esquerra Nacional proposal so that the presidency and the general secretary cannot hold any public position, Capella has defended the compatibility. “So far ERC has made it compatible,” has pointed out, to add that it will have to be debated at the party congress. “At the moment it seems more designed to separate Junqueras from a possible electoral race than from a strategic vision for the party,” he concluded.