The centers indicated by the Minister of Education defend that they do not have any document that guarantees the safety to resume classes

The management teams of the Albal, Benetússer and Alfafar institutes indicate that they will not start classes on Monday, as urged by the Ministry of Education, because “they do not have any document that certifies the safety of the center after the actions” undertaken as a result of the DANA. The management of the institutes, indicated by Minister José Antonio Rovira, emphasizes that “the opening of the centers is conditional on the completion of certain important works.”

On Saturday, the department headed by Rovira sent a statement ensuring that three educational centers have no “intention” to resume classes despite having reports to do so. The centers assure that they do not have these documents. “The intention of the management teams has been from the beginning to open the centers as quickly as possible, another thing is the pace of work by those responsible for the Department of Education,” they say in a joint statement.





The Consell maintains that the three centers “that remain to resume activity after the flood are ready to open on Monday, but their management teams have communicated that there is “no intention” to do so.” According to Education, it is certified that they can resume activity in the minutes of technical information drawn up after the visit to the three institutes, on Thursday the 12th, of technicians assigned by the public company Tragsa -executor of the work in the first phase of action in the buildings- , together with staff from the General Directorate of Educational Infrastructure of the Ministry and the management of the centers.

The Union of Workers and Education Workers of the Valencian Country (STEPV) criticizes that “the attitude of the councilor is unpresentable and he cannot continue even one more minute in office. It is a shame that this person represents the education of the Valencian Country. It was already before DANA but now it has crossed all limits,” they maintain, in reference to the targeting of educational centers.

“These statements towards the management teams confirm the pressure they have been receiving for some time to reopen educational centers. The department wants to give an image of total normality in the affected centers, regardless of the opinion of the management and regardless of the conditions in which the students and teachers will find themselves teaching,” they emphasize.