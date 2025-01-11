ERC, Comuns and CUP ask the Parliament to act against a Junts deputy after an accusation of sexual violence

The ERC, Comuns and La CUP groups have asked the president of the Catalan Parliament, Josep Rull, to activate the mechanisms against sexist violence, after the latest public complaint against Francesc de Dalmases, Junts deputy.

The journalist and researcher Marta Roqueta denounced on Friday “psychological abuse” due to Dalmases giving birth on the social network “No one moves a finger,” wrote Roqueta, who assured that he brought it to the attention of the Junts leaders and no one acted.

As the ACN agency has advanced, the three groups have agreed on a document where they demand protocols against harassment as preventive and complaint management tools to guarantee that the parties do not avoid taking responsibility for the actions of their representatives.

The three groups urge Junts to apply its internal mechanisms, a request shared by the PSC, which also demands explanations from Carles Puigdemont’s party, according to the sources consulted. The parliamentary group led by Albert Batet and Mònica Sales has declined to assess the facts.

In November 2022, the Parliament already sanctioned Dalmases with a fine of 600 euros for intimidating a journalist, which is also why he was forced to leave the vice presidency of Junts, in a case revealed by elDiario.es. Also The Newspaper He then published the testimony of half a dozen women who claimed to have suffered “humiliation” and “intimidation” by the parliamentarian.