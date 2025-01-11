A Russian court declared extremist and outlawed the ultra-left movement Antisocial Distancinggrouped around the eponymous punk rock group created in the city of Kaluga, about 200 kilometers south of Moscow.

According to local media Kaluganews.ruthe organization was created in 2010 by three young radical leftists who defined themselves as anarchists and anti-fascists, and promoted protests, riots and “other destructive actions directed against the foundations of state power and order.”

The Kaluga urban court made the corresponding decision the day before, according to local media. In order to find followers among young people and add support, they created the punk group Antisocial Distancing in 2021, which promoted armed struggle against the authoritiesfor which three songs by the group were included in the list of extremist materials of the Russian Ministry of Justice.

The members of the group, who managed to gather around twenty followers, published on various occasions both isolated songs and entire albums on the Internet with calls to end the war in Ukraine.

In particular, the group highlighted the figure of the Russian anarchist Mikhail Zlobitsky, who perpetrated a suicide attack with a bomb against the headquarters of the Russian Federal Security Service in the Arkhangelsk region, in the northwest of the country.

Previously, the Russian authorities had prosecuted four members of Antisocial Distancing for extremism and glorification of terrorism, but since the movement was illegalized, any activity linked to this could lead to sentences of between 15 and 20 years of deprivation of liberty.