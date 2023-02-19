Equity vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Celebration of Santa Fe, first finalist of the League
They face each other this Sunday at the Techo stadium.
Santa Fe visit La Equidad today, in a match of the fifth date of the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year. Led by Harold Rivera, the cardinal team is obliged to win, since their fans are already impatient with the performance and statistics of the team, which was one of the most hired for this season.
Santa Fe has three games and only two points, the result of two draws and not knowing victory. In addition, it comes from losing at home against Deportivo Pasto, in a pale presentation.
