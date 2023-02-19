Sunday, February 19, 2023
Equity vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in Sports
Equity vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the minute by minute


Santa Fe vs. Equity

Celebration of Santa Fe, first finalist of the League

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Celebration of Santa Fe, first finalist of the League

They face each other this Sunday at the Techo stadium.

Santa Fe visit La Equidad today, in a match of the fifth date of the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year. Led by Harold Rivera, the cardinal team is obliged to win, since their fans are already impatient with the performance and statistics of the team, which was one of the most hired for this season.

Santa Fe has three games and only two points, the result of two draws and not knowing victory. In addition, it comes from losing at home against Deportivo Pasto, in a pale presentation.

