The Christmas season is the time for gifts between family and friends. And, of course, what good friends are our platforms of video gameThat is why some of these —and even other developers— give away titles. Epic Games could not be left behind and announced that it will give away 15 games.

Epic Games Store returns with its annual event of 15 days of Christmas, in which daily they give away a surprise game. Thus, weekly free delivery canceled until start of 2023. Although it’s obviously worth it because players can quickly put together a vast collection for the holidays.

Epic Games starts this event that will give you a free game daily from December 29.

Remembering the past events, we must emphasize that the games they give away are good installments, from independent titles to the most popular ones. But, the joke is that you will not know what game Epic Games is giving away until you open it, and it should be noted that You will only have 24 hours to claim the title of the day.

The time it will be launched is at 16 GMT. And because of the claims clause, you should not forget it.

Though, the titles wrapper might give you some idea what you will get.

So far they have been given away in December:

fifteen – Bloons TD 6

16 – Horizon Chase Turbo

However, it is not the only thing that Epic Games brings, as long as you claim the titles you can also get free content for Fortnite, PUBG, Fall Guys and Warframe.

How to claim Epic Games games?

Sign in to your Epic Games account.

Enter the store.

Go down to the free games section.

Identify the free game and click on the button Free now.

You will get a legend and you must press Get.

Later in Make an order.

Then you have to click on the button I agree —the terms and conditions—, and voila, the game will be in your library.

When will the Christmas sale be?

The massive Christmas sale of the platform is scheduled for January 5, 2023.

For its part, Amazon Prime is also giving away 10 titles, check it out starting December 27.

