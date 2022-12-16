The gaming world is full of leakers, people who – somehow – have access to confidential information and decide to share it publicly. Whether loved or hated, they are a natural part of this market. Obviously what matters is that they are reliable and accurate. One of the most reliable was The Snitch, which through its Twitter account revealed various news through (more or less) cryptic riddles and references. Now, however, the leaker he decided to retire and move on to other activities, i.e. to his Discord channel.

The Snitch has released an interview with insider-gaming.com, talking to another known leaker: Tom Henderson. In the interview he said the following when asked why he decided to step aside.

“If you’ve been paying attention, I have never leaked anything related to small studios. I am fully aware of the damage that even a small and simple leak can do to the work of people who have dedicated many months or years to a game. Indeed, we can say that I have dedicated myself to giving clues to users to speculate, rather than making direct leaks.”

“It will feel narcissistic and intrusive, but I’m sure I’ve even helped some events gain more exposure. It’s been a very exciting year and 2023 is shaping up to be a great one, with a number of outstanding games, but let’s face it, it’s not that funny anymore [per me] leak new announcements.”

“In the end, users just want to know when GTA IV will be released or if Messi will be a new character in Fortnite. It’s something that I am not interested. Secondly, I am a very busy person. Before my first tweet, my relationship with this social network [Twitter] it was minimal. Even the day when I created my Discord server, it was a real disaster due to my ignorance in understanding the importance of these platforms. So I want to focus on new projects and at the moment I’m quite satisfied with the community I’ve created on Discord.”

He was then asked because he decided to start sharing leaks. The Snitch then said: “The main idea was to release ‘Overdose’, so that on the day of the official announcement of this new Hideo project I could show it to my friends between beers and have a few laughs Of course, then I saw the reception it had and I wanted to do more.”

The next question was related to your choice of share tips rather than leaks real. The Snitch said, “Because that’s the funniest thing. What good is posting: ‘Final Fantasy: Rebirth is coming to X platforms’? Yes, I could make money, probably gain 10,000 new followers and boost my ego, but not It’s hilarious. Nothing beats posting a tweet and having everyone come up with crazy new ideas about what it could mean.”

The most recent and we assume last leak of The Snitchwhich you can see just above, dates back to December 6, 2022 and anticipated the arrival of an announcement on Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, the DLC then actually presented at The Game Awards.