L’ Epic Games Store has released today’s new free game – 4th July – for PC gamers. As we already knew, this is The Falconer .

What game is The Falconeer

The Epic Games Store’s free game for July 4th is a open world action indie. It puts us in the shoes of a bird and allows us to explore a large ocean world. We can face aerial battles within main and secondary missions, while understanding the history of a mysterious people known as the Ursee. The adventure offers multiple campaigns that allow you to experience the narrative from different points of view.

Let’s also see the minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 32bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 2GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD 6770

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 3 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Here finally are the Recommended requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 3 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

The Falconeer includes lyrics in Italian.