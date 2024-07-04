L’Epic Games Store has released today’s new free game – 4th July – for PC gamers. As we already knew, this is The Falconer.
As always, you will have one week to add it to your wishlist. bookshelf. Once done, it will be yours forever with no subscriptions or other actions required.
What game is The Falconeer
The Epic Games Store’s free game for July 4th is a open world action indie. It puts us in the shoes of a bird and allows us to explore a large ocean world. We can face aerial battles within main and secondary missions, while understanding the history of a mysterious people known as the Ursee. The adventure offers multiple campaigns that allow you to experience the narrative from different points of view.
Let’s also see the minimum requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 10 32bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 2GB RAM
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD 6770
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 3 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Here finally are the Recommended requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 4GB RAM
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 3 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
The Falconeer includes lyrics in Italian. Let’s also see next week’s game.
