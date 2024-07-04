Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Hatta Club, issued Resolution No. 1 of 2024 regarding the restructuring of the club’s board of directors.

The decision included the appointment of Mohammed Ali bin Khalifa Al Badawi as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jumaa Saeed Al Kaabi as Vice Chairman, and members Khalfan Majid Al Badawi, Hayy Hassan Al Badawi, Dr. Khamis Khalfan Al Muqbali, Obaid Ali Al Badawi, and Ghadir Mohammed bin Surour Al Khalidi. The decision specified the work of the Board of Directors for a period of 4 years, renewable.

Article 2 of the resolution specified the powers of the Board of Directors, whereby the Board of Directors shall carry out its work in accordance with the club’s articles of association and the regulations, bylaws and decisions issued by the Dubai Sports Council. In order to achieve its objectives, it shall undertake many tasks and powers, including following up and supervising the completion of the operational work of the club and its affiliated entities and companies or those subject to its supervision, exercising the administrative and financial powers necessary and essential to govern the work of the club and its affiliated entities and companies or those subject to its supervision, representing the club in its relations with others, issuing decisions related to employee affairs in the club, forming subcommittees and specialized work teams to assist it in performing its duties, whether from among the members of the Board of Directors or from others, and any other tasks assigned to it by the Dubai Sports Council, which are related to enabling the Board of Directors to carry out the tasks and powers assigned to it under this resolution.