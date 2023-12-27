For a few more hours it is available via Epic Games Store the free game on December 26, 2023. It's about Human Resource Machine and will be claimable by 5pm today. In fact, let's remember that in this period Epic Games is offering free games on a daily basis, rather than weekly.
As always, you can claim the free game via Epic Games Store site, or directly via the dedicated launcher. We remind you that once added to your library it will be yours forever, without additional costs or subscriptions. You just have to get the game by 5pm today.
Human Resource Machine, description and requirements
Human Resource Machine is a puzzle game in which each level we receive a task to complete and to do it we have to program our little employee, using a series of words to put in order. It is basically a simplified version of a programming language, designed to be accessible and fun. The game is also in Italian.
THE requirements they are also very permissive:
- Operating system: XP or later
- Processor: 1.5Ghz CPU
- Memory: 1GB RAM
- Video Card: Graphics card that supports Shader Model 2.0 or later
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 200 MB of available space
