The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, speaks about the Essequibo dispute during an event at the National Electoral Council (CNE) | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

The National Bolivarian Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela is ready to face the “challenges that will come”, said this Tuesday (26) the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, in response to the dictator Nicolás Maduro, who highlighted the work of the military institution in 2023.

On the social network

In turn, the minister responded that “the people, the State and its institutions can always count on the Bolivarian National Armed Forces.” Padrino López, who is also the sectoral vice president of Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace, told Maduro in his message that the FANB will continue to “guarantee the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the beloved homeland.”

According to the government, the armed forces guaranteed the full defense of the territory with permanent mobilization by air, sea and land during the year 2023.

He also highlighted that the FANB is on “permanent alert” to protect the Essequibo region, the territory of almost 160 thousand square kilometers in dispute with Guyana, which Venezuela defends as its own.

The Venezuelan government said on Sunday (25) that it is keeping its alerts on after the United Kingdom announced the sending of one of its warships to Guyana, one of its former colonies, amid the territorial dispute between the two southern countries. -Americans.

In the opinion of the Venezuelan Defense Minister, this announcement threatens the agreements signed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on December 14 between Caracas and Georgetown, which agreed not to threaten each other and “avoid incidents” on the disputed territory. (With EFE Agency)