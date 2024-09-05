Once claimed, at this address or directly through the launcher, the games will be part of your library forever, at no cost.

Today is Thursday and that means that Epic Games Store is ready to make new free games available: let’s talk about Football Manager 2024 and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts accessible to anyone with an Epic Games Store account.

Details on Epic Games Store’s free games for September 5

The first of the free games is Football Manager 2024, a management game in which we have to manage our team and lead it to victory, choosing very specifically strategies, tactics, player trading, training, formations and more.

A screenshot from Football Manager 2024

THE Recommended requirements are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 x2

RAM: 4GB

Storage space: 7 GB

Graphics card: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD / ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – with at least 256 MB VRAM

The second free game on the Epic Games Store on September 5 is Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts. It is a shooter game in which we take on the role of a sniper within a game system that aims for realism. It offers a single-player campaign with several large maps to explore freely.

A snowy area of ​​Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

THE Recommended requirements I am: