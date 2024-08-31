The app iPatentrecently renewed in graphics and not only, allows you to find information related to your driving license and the vehicles registered. Born from the project of the Department of Transport of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, iPatente is an application that can be used both by those who own the Android system and by those who own iOS devices.

iPatente, download

The iPatente app is available for both Android and iOS systems at the new addresses.

ANDROID → download from Google Play Store

iOS → download from App Store.

To use the app, you must first log in with your account or register one. To do this, you must go to the motorist portal, in its online version, and fill out the appropriate form with the necessary data, for more information click here). If you have Spid installed on your phone you can easily access the APP through the installed Spid.

iPatente and related utilities

We are talking about a tool that allows the user to use a combination of search and verification services

The main areas include: advice on points balance (including information on credits and deductions), information on driving licences, ongoing procedures, inspection centres nearby.

How iPatente works

Use iPatent it’s a lot simplehere are the step to follow:

Download the app : iPatente can be found for free on smartphone and tablet app stores.

: iPatente can be found for free on smartphone and tablet app stores. Register : create an account by entering your personal data and driving license data or log in with SPID or CIE.

: create an account by entering your personal data and driving license data or log in with SPID or CIE. Access the services : once you have authenticated, you will be able to use all the services provided by the application, all that remains is to enter the driving licence number and its expiry date.

: once you have authenticated, you will be able to use all the services provided by the application, all that remains is to enter the driving licence number and its expiry date. Consult information: you will be able to view the data that interests you in a clear and intuitive way.

iPatente App with the menu at the bottom

By entering your driving licence number on the iPatente app, the latter will inform you about the points balance and on the ongoing activities, information that can be found right in the main page.

iPatente screen for entering the driving licence number and its expiry date

To be fair, doing so click on it, iPatent show for example also details and dates of credits and deductions from the driving licence, also reporting the number, the heading and the expiry date.

App iPatente driving points section with history

It’s like having a Civil Motorization office always with you, on your smartphone. To be honest with you, iPatent it is possible:

Check the validity of your driving licence : such as the expiration date and the number of points.

: such as the expiration date and the number of points. View vehicle data : technical characteristics, environmental class, inspection expiry and much more.

: technical characteristics, environmental class, inspection expiry and much more. Check insurance coverage : that is, that your car is still covered by a valid insurance policy.

: that is, that your car is still covered by a valid insurance policy. Find authorized centers : find the nearest inspection centres or motor vehicle registration offices quickly and easily.

: find the nearest inspection centres or motor vehicle registration offices quickly and easily. Receive notifications: when important documents expire, such as a driver’s license or an inspection, iPatente sends a notification, avoiding unpleasant surprises.

iPatente, all the advantages

iPatent guarantees a series of benefitsincluding:

Comfort : all the information is at your fingertips, so there is no need to search for paper documents or go to the offices.

: all the information is at your fingertips, so there is no need to search for paper documents or go to the offices. Speed : you can check your data in a few seconds, without long waits. It therefore allows you to check the status of your license, your vehicle and your insurance with just one click.

: you can check your data in a few seconds, without long waits. It therefore allows you to check the status of your license, your vehicle and your insurance with just one click. Safety : the application is official and guarantees maximum security of your data.

: the application is official and guarantees maximum security of your data. Real-time updates : the information is always up-to-date and reliable.

: the information is always up-to-date and reliable. Digital Documentation : prevents the risk of losing or damaging paper documents.

: prevents the risk of losing or damaging paper documents. Environmentally friendly: helps reduce paper use and physical travel.

iPatente App the “your licenses” section your vehicles on iPatente Your practices on iPatente iPatente main menu Driving License Score with History Screen where you enter your driving licence number

In conclusion, iPatente is an essential tool for all drivers. Simplify the management of your documentation, allowing you to always be in compliance, having all the deadlines (MOTs and license) under constant control.