It is not the first or second time this has happened and who knows if it will be the last. Fortnite is again facing a copyright claim on a dance used in the battle royale of Epic Games. After the famous case of Alfonso Ribeiro, actor in The Prince of Bel-Air, a new dance is under discussion.

The cause comes from Kyle Hanagami, with the move ‘It’s Complicated’, which appeared in the video game in August 2020. Hanagami explains that in 2017 he performed the same move during a video clip for Charlie Puth’s How Long. The lawsuit, filed in the Central District of California, states that several passages were copied without the consent of the choreographer. To illustrate their point, Hanagami’s legal representatives shared a video comparing both dances.

Two key aspects need to be taken into consideration in this matter. The first is that not all the dance that the Fortnite character does is related to the Hanagami dance. The second is that, unlike in other cases, the dancer actually owns the copyrights.

Hanagami’s request is for an injunction to remove the dance from Fortnite along with legal fees and damages. For now, Epic Games has not made any statements.

Source: GamesIndustry