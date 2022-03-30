A couple of days ago a rumor arose that pointed to the arrival of Resident Evil Village to Xbox Game Pass. Considering that several games in this series have been available on this service, many believed that it was only a matter of time before the latest installment in the franchise would join games like halo-infinite. However, it has been confirmed that this was just a bug.

Through his official Twitter account, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, director of programming for Xbox LIVE, pointed out that this was just a mistake, and the message that started these speculations, referred to a discount in the Microsoft Store. This was what he commented:

“This was a bug with the way a discount for the title was displayed in the Microsoft Store and has since been fixed. There are no current plans to bring Resident Evil Village to Game Pass.”

It all started when a Polish site shared an image stating that Resident Evil Village would come to Game Pass in the future. Unfortunately, Hryb has confirmed that this was just a bug. However, considering the relationship Xbox has with Capcom, the chances of this becoming a reality in the future are not nil

On related topics, there is already a date for the Resident Evil live action series. Likewise, your games of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 yes they can be moved to the new generation versions.

Editor’s note:

Xbox Game Pass already offers an extensive selection of games of all kinds. A few weeks ago it arrived Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Along with this, these days we will see a new list of games for this service. I think some people can live without Resident Evil Village on GamePass.

Via: Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb