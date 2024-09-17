Fortnite fans still in the European Union can now play Epic Games’ battle royale on iPad.

The Epic Games Store – and through it both Fortnite and Fall Guys – are now available on Apple’s tablet, following their relaunch on iPhone in the EU and on Android phones worldwide last month.

In a briefing to press attended by Eurogamer last month, Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney said he had “no regrets” about Fortnite’s lengthy absence from mobile platforms as the company has waged legal battles to change app store policies.

Four years of courtroom wrangling and an estimated $1bn in lost revenue later, Epic Games has now been able to launch its own mobile app store on Apple and Google devices – including now on iPad in mainland Europe.

Downloading the Epic Game Store requires you to load up Epic Games’ website and download the storefront from there, navigating through a number of warnings by Apple – which would really rather you did not.

Epic Games previously said it would continue to push for iPhone and iPad launches of the Epic Game Store in more countries – including the UK and Japan – over the next year.

“We’ve probably lost a billion dollars not having Fortnite on iOS the past four years,” Sweeney said. “But what’s the price of freedom?”

For those looking to catch up on Fortnite’s current shenanigans, today’s big mid-season update has added even more Marvel to its Absolute Doom season. Iron Man has returned to the game-via a new skin you can buy from his Shop, rather than the one in his previous Marvel battle pass.