“An act due“. This is how Giuseppe Pasqualone, general manager of the Policlinico Riuniti Foggia, commented to Adnkronos Salute on the news of the 20 employees under investigation, including doctors and nurses, after the death of Natascia Pugliese last September 4 in the operating room during a surgical operation. The 23-year-old had been the victim of a car accident while riding a scooter. The death unleashed the wrath of her family, who attacked the health workers in ‘Gomorrah style’, a definition used on Facebook by the young woman’s sister.

“The magistrates are doing their job, they are carrying out the investigations, there is nothing strange. We ourselves as a hospital are collaborating to shed light on the matter and ascertain how the facts really happened. But all the staff are calm”, Pasqualone underlined.

“I don’t know who the 20 people under investigation are, so I can’t say how many of them are doctors and how many are nurses – he then explained – because by practice each of them must report to the hospital’s top management that they are being investigated”. “However, we are calm – he assured – we are doing our investigations as we have done on other occasions. In fact, it is not the first time that a dispute has arisen between the hospital and the patients, with a complaint filed”.