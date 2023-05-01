With one eye on the stage and the other on the sky. This is how the last day of a fifth edition of the Warm Up was lived, which did what it could to, without success, avoid the shadow of its (sadly) unforgettable Saturday day. We wanted revenge against the torrential rain and the storm that left us with soaked clothes and like crazy. We gladly make the commitment to enjoy twice as much for what we lost after the storm passed. In short, we dream of placing the stars at the height of the songs and not the clouds. And it was only possible thanks to a group of live shows as splendid as those that opened this Sunday’s event at La Fica. A one-way trip, revolution and déjà vu whose starting point placed us in front of the figure of a giant named Iván Ferreiro.

The best Ferreiro



There was a desire to see if the songs from the wonderful ‘Trinchera pop’ maintained their charm live, a question that was resolved in the most positive way possible throughout a concert that, above all, made it clear that the present and the past de Ferreiro dialogue from comprehension, understanding and fluency. Accompanied by a fantastic band of which Leiva himself was a part as an illustrious bassist in what was one of the great surprises of the day, the Galician showed himself as connected as usual to a repertoire in which recent pieces such as the monumental ‘En el alambre’, ‘Humanity and the earth’ and ‘In the trenches of pop culture’ showed that they can look into the eyes and without fear at such beloved classics as ‘Turnedo’, ‘El pensamiento circular’, with the aforementioned Leiva , ‘M’ or (hair on end) ’80s’. The feeling, once again, is that Ferreiro is in a radiant state of inspiration. And almost at the best moment of his career, which is saying.

The stampede



And the stampede came. And the thunder. Los Carolina Durante have only needed two long albums and three EPs to establish themselves in a coveted spot on the national rock scene where critics, industry and public applaud. The best? That there is no cheating or cardboard in a speech that ends up exploding and snatching on the tables. From the first note to the last, Carolina Durante was energy, agitation, shouting and lots of good melody in a concert where the teeth of the deluge made an appearance. Of course, each of the drops present during their performance, beyond causing numerous races towards the exit, considerably increased the epic of a group that made each lightning bolt a triumph. Due to its chaotic, challenging and enthusiastic nature, Carolina Durante’s concert is already the history of the festival, just as, although for much less joyous reasons, the cancellation due to technical problems of the long-awaited performance by the British Kooks, replaced by a willful Carlos Sadness which, armed with its repetitive and very light tropical pop, cheered up the general mood a bit.

Rocío Márquez and Bronquio giving it their all in the rain, Carlos Sadness and the singer of Carolina Durante.





choruses to boot



To end with a better taste in the mouth, let’s remember another joy. In the very first bars of the afternoon, both Marta Movidas and the members of Cariño achieved something as complicated as coming out victorious in their life-or-death struggle with a very early schedule thanks to a good handful of addiction-oriented refrains. Mission accomplished. We continue humming their melodies hours after the end of a concert with which we began the tour of a turbulent and strange last day that, between storms and torments, managed to barely write the farewell to an edition of Warm Up that we will never forget. Although the first thing that reminds us, in all probability, is a strong cold and the desire to drink tea to warm up.