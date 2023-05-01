The 32nd day of Serie A sees the postponement of Napoli’s Scudetto party, stopped at 1-1 by Salernitana and a sensational sprint for the Champions League, with six teams in six points for three places. Meanwhile, Juve draws in Bologna and prolongs the negative moment. Finally, in the engines, joy for Bagnaia in MotoGP and a half-smile for Ferrari. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the deputy director of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video