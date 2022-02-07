World.- In the ephemeris of this February 7 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 1992, thirty years ago, the Maastricht Treaty was signed in the Dutch city of the same name, and which constitutes one of the founding treaties of the European Union.

On the same date, but in 1964, the British group The Beatles landed for the first time in the United States, on the successful tour that marked the beginning of “Beatlemania”.

What are the ephemeris of February 7?

1602.- The British pirate William Parker stormed the city of San Felipe de Portobelo (Panama).

1826.- The Argentine Congress appoints Bernandino Rivadavia as the first Head of State of the Republic.

1848.- Doroteo Vasconcelos takes possession of the presidency of El Salvador.

1950.- The US and Great Britain recognize the three associated states of Indochina protected by France and Bao Dai, the last emperor of Vietnam.

1962.- The total embargo of the United States on Cuba, decreed by President Kennedy four days earlier against the regime of Fidel Castro, comes into force.

1965.- The United States aviation launches the first napalm bombardment on Vietnam.

1974.- The island of Granada achieves independence from Great Britain.

1979.- Colonel Chadli Benyedid is elected president of the Republic of Algeria after the death of Huari Bumedien.

1984.- NASA astronaut Bruce McCandles becomes the first person to float untethered in space by moving away from the Challenger shuttle using his jetpack.

1986.- In Haiti, a popular revolt overthrows the president, dictator Jean Claude Duvalier, who flees the country.

1990.- The plenary session of the central committee of the CPSU approves, with a single vote against, the renunciation of its exclusive exercise of power in the USSR.

1991.- In Haiti, Jean Bertrand Aristide takes office as the country’s new president.

1992.- The Treaty of Maastricht is signed in the Dutch city of the same name.

1997.- In Ecuador, Congress dismisses the head of state, Abdalá Bucaram, for “mental incapacity” to govern and declares the presidency of the Republic vacant.

1999.- King Hussein of Jordan dies; His eldest son, Abdala, is sworn in as the fourth monarch of the Hashemite kingdom and appoints his half-brother Hamza, son of Queen Noor, as heir to the throne.

2005.- The British Ellen MacArthur sets the record for the solo round-the-world trip in a sailboat, which she does in 71 days and 14 hours aboard a trimaran.

2008.- The American shuttle Atlantis takes off towards the International Space Station with the European laboratory “Columbus”.

2009.- In Bolivia, President Evo Morales enacts the country’s new Constitution.

2014.- Chilean researchers discover bone remains of a type of plesiosaur, a marine reptile that inhabited the Biobío 65 million years ago.

2017.- The Government of Colombia and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) open a negotiating table in Quito (Ecuador) that seeks to put an end to the armed conflict.

2019.- In Russia, President Vladimir Putin enacts a law that decriminalizes domestic violence, provided that the aggressor is not a repeat offender.

Who was born on a February 7?

1812.- Charles Dickens, English novelist.

1833.- Ricardo Palma, Peruvian poet, historian and politician.

1834.- Estanislao del Campo, Argentine writer and politician.

1909.- Helder Pessoa Cámara, Brazilian bishop defender of human rights.

1927.- Marie Juliette Greco, French singer.

1956.- José Ortega Heredia, “Manzanita”, Spanish singer.

1985.- Deborah Ann Woll, American actress.

Who died on a February 7?

1837.- Gustaf IV Adolf, King of Sweden.

1985.- Matt Monro, British singer.

1979.- Josef Mengele, “the angel of death”, German Nazi doctor.

1987.- Claudio Villa, Italian singer.

1999.- Hussein of Jordan, Hashemite monarch.

2003.- Augusto Monterroso, writer of Honduran origin and Guatemalan nationality.

2006.- Alberto “Toto” Ferry, legendary Peruvian soccer player.

2017.- Tzvetan Tdorov, Bulgarian philosopher.

2019.- Rosamunde Pilcher, British writer.