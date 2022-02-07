Agriculture The state is rushing to farms: Provides a guarantee of up to 50,000 euros for farms in difficulty

The guarantee is conditional on the farm being in temporary liquidity problems, either due to changes in the operating environment or exceptional weather conditions.

In liquidity problems existing farms can apply for a temporary state guarantee until the last day of March.

The State guarantee can be granted for a maximum of five years for a loan granted to improve the liquidity of agricultural production activities. The guarantee is issued by the Ely Center.

The amount of the guaranteed loan may not exceed EUR 62,500. The guarantee may not exceed EUR 50 000, or a maximum of 80% of the amount of credit guaranteed.

