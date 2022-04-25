World.- In the ephemeris of this April 26 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1986, the explosion of a nuclear reactor at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine (former USSR) spread up to 200 tons of material with a radioactivity of 50 million curies, equivalent to 500 atomic bombs like the one dropped on Hiroshima, in the biggest nuclear accident in history, along with the one registered in Fukushima (Japan) in 2011

What are the ephemeris of April 22?

1544.- Spanish captain Domingo Martínez de Irala is proclaimed Governor of Paraguay.

1828.- Russia declares war on Turkey for an alleged violation of the Ackermann treaty.

1845.- “El Paraguayo Independiente” begins to be published, the first printed newspaper in Paraguay.

1860.- The treaty that ends the war in Africa between Spain and Morocco is signed in Tetouan.

1915.- World War I: the allies and Italy reach a secret agreement whereby the former offer territorial compensation to the latter if it declares war on Austria.

1925.- The Germans elect Marshal Paul von Hindenburg as President of the Republic.

1936.- The Popular Front wins the elections in France.

1937.- Spanish Civil War. The German Condor Legion bombards the Basque population of Gernika.

1962.- The Ranger IV lunar probe hits the hidden side of the Moon, in what was the first arrival of an American spacecraft to another celestial body. He did not send images due to a technical failure.

1973.- Paraguay and Brazil sign the treaty that allows the construction of the Itaipú hydroelectric plant, the most powerful in the world, on the Paraná River, the border between the two countries.

1990.- Carlos Pizarro, candidate for the presidency of Colombia, is assassinated by the April 19 movement (M-19).

1991.- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is honored with the Prince of Asturias Award for International Cooperation.

1998.- In Guatemala City, Bishop Juan Gerardi is assassinated, two days after the publication of the report Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (REMHI), an account of the atrocities committed during the civil war that lasted 36 years.

2002.- Chile and the European Union reach an association and free trade agreement.

2008.- The Spanish fishing vessel “Playa de Bakio”, kidnapped six days earlier by pirates in waters off Somalia, has been released.

2009.- Rafael Correa wins the presidential re-election of Ecuador.

2010.- Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega is extradited to France after spending twenty years incarcerated in the US.

2012.- The Special Court of Sierra Leone (SCSL) finds former Liberian President Charles Taylor guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

– The Argentine Senate approves the expropriation of the bulk of Repsol’s shares in YPF.

2016.- Pablo Neruda is finally buried in his house in Isla Negra, three years after his exhumation to find out if he had been murdered.

2017.- Venezuela announces that it will leave the OAS for convening a meeting of foreign ministers without its endorsement.

2018.- The comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of three crimes of sexual assault.

2020.- Saudi Arabia eliminates the death penalty for minors.

Who was born on an April 26?

1564.- William Shakespeare, English playwright.

1798.- Eugenio Delacroix, French painter.

1889.- Ludwig Wittgenstein, Austrian philosopher.

1894.- Rudolf Hess, German soldier and politician.

1898.- Vicente Aleixandre, Spanish poet, Nobel Prize 1977.

1916.- Morris West, Australian writer.

1956.- Imanol Arias, Spanish actor.

1970.- Melania Trump, former model and former American first lady.

Who died on an April 26?

1910.- Bjornstjerne Bjornson, Norwegian writer, Nobel Prize for Literature.

1946.- Hermann A. Keyserling, German philosopher.

1984.- Count Basie, American jazz musician.

1989.- Lucille Ball, American actress.

2005.- Augusto Roa Bastos, Paraguayan writer.

2017.- Jonathan Demme, American film director.