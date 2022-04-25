Awad said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”: “This play talks about two people who work as Al-Masharati, but they find it difficult to practice this profession during the current days.”

And “therefore, the two men decide to retire from the profession, and through their story we touch on Ramadan, its rituals, customs, traditions, series, and everything that reminds us of the beautiful Ramadan that we knew in the past.”

Awad stressed that the work “If Ramadan returns to a time” does not only talk about Ramadan in Beirut, but rather reviews Ramadan customs on a tour of various Arab countries, in Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Palestine and Lebanon, and it is starring the Lebanese Tariq Tamim and Sami Hamdan, and a large group of young men.

“Beautiful days”

The Lebanese Minister of Culture, Muhammad Al-Mortada, told “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “Such cultural works that take us back to the good days are the window from which we look at hope and a better future for our reality, and all work and I thank everyone who participated in presenting it with this image.”

Regarding the lack of support of the Lebanese Ministry of Culture for artists in the difficult circumstances the country is going through, Al-Murtada said: “The poetic proverb says: You have no horses to gift or money… Let the speech be happy if the situation is not helped. We are present and trying to support every initiative, and everyone knows the extent of the effort that We are doing it to make things easier despite all the circumstances, and thanks to God they are seeing the difference. Of course, not all the teams are needed, but I can assure you that the difference is visible and there.”

Tamim talked about his participation in the play, saying: “I loved this work very much, knowing that it is not the first work that brings me together with director Awad Awad. I was happy to participate in it, but it was not without hints of our current situation, and I tried to pass some criticism to the officials in a veiled way during the show.”

And about the most important messages that they tried to convey through the play, Tamim said: “We tried as much as possible to stay away from headaches and grief, but we passed in a comic way some social messages, and we did not enter into the heart of politics in this work.”

time change

He added: “We have talked about the position that Al-Masharati enjoyed in the past, and how today it has turned into a mockery of the neighborhood children who run after him and throw stones at him, and this was not present in the past, where everyone appreciated the Masahrati, and this reflects the morals and sophistication of the people of Beirut in dealing”.

At the conclusion of his speech, Tamim stressed: “There is no doubt that the most important message of this work lies in the lesson that time is progressing towards development and progress, but it is not necessary for us to cancel and abandon the beautiful values ​​that we have acquired from our customs and traditions as Arabs.”

On the other hand, Hamdan, who participated in the tournament, expressed the importance of the messages presented by the work, saying: “One of the most important messages that we find in this work, in my opinion, is the family meeting. In the month of Ramadan, families gather together, and this was evident in this play.

Regarding the distinguished duality that Tamim always presents, Hamdan said: “It can be said that chemistry unites us, which came as a result of our deep and long friendship, and we have worked together over the years until our performance is at the top of spontaneity.”