World.- In the ephemeris of this April 11 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 1755, James Parkinson is born, a British doctor who in 1817 described the symptoms of the disease that bears his name and which he called “trembling paralysis”. In 1997, the World Health Organization declared April 11 World Parkinson’s Day to raise awareness about this neurodegenerative disease that affects millions of people around the world.

What are the ephemeris of April 11?

1713.- Signing of the first of the Utrecht Peace Treaties: the union between Spain and France is eliminated, and England begins its colonial empire.

1814.- Napoleon abdicated in Fontainebleau in favor of his three-year-old son, and later went into exile on the island of Elba.

1870.- Argentine General Justo José de Urquiza, governor of the province of Entre Ríos and former president of the Argentine Confederation, was assassinated in his home.

1899.- Spain cedes Puerto Rico to the United States.

1905.- Albert Einstein publishes his Theory of Relativity.

1917.- Brazil breaks diplomatic relations with Germany after the sinking of the Brazilian ship “Paraná” by German submarines, in the vicinity of the French Atlantic coast.

1919.- Creation of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

1921.- First radio broadcast of a sporting event: a boxing match in the US.

1929.- Germany denies Leon Trotsky political asylum.

1948.- Inauguration of the first Chilean settlement in Antarctica.

1957.- Inaugurated in Dubna (USSR) the largest particle accelerator in the world.

1962.- The process of the more than a thousand Cuban exiles who invaded Cuba through the Bay of Pigs has ended. Fidel Castro demands 62 million dollars from the US in exchange for the prisoners.

1963.- The encyclical “Pacem in Terris” of Pope John XXIII is published.

1974.- Prime Minister of Israel Golda Meir resigns, taking over Isaac Rabin.

1979.- President Idi Amin Dadá overthrown in Uganda.

1984.- Constantin Chernienko is elected president of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR.

1985.- The Chilean Governing Board approves the Beagle Channel Treaty with Argentina.

1986.- Halley’s Comet reaches its closest distance to Earth, in its last orbital period of 76 years.

1992.- Inauguration of the great Eurodisney amusement park, on the outskirts of Paris.

1997.- The new Government of Unity and National Reconciliation in Angola is constituted, agreed between the Government and UNITA after twenty years of civil war.

2001.- About fifty people die and 170 are injured as a result of a human avalanche at the Ellis Park football stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

2002.- A coup in Venezuela removes Hugo Chavez from the presidency for two days.

2003.- Executed three Cubans who had tried to leave the country by hijacking a boat.

2006.- The supreme leader of the Cosa Nostra Bernardo Provenzano, wanted for more than forty years, is arrested in Sicily.

2014.- Greece returns to the financial markets after four years of absence.

2015.- Historic meeting in Panama of the presidents of the US, Barack Obama, and Cuba, Raúl Castro, the first of leaders of both countries in 50 years.

– The Mexican Federal Police detained Miguel Ángel Landa Bahena, allegedly involved in the disappearance in September 2014 of 43 normalist students in Iguala.

2017.- Three explosions in Dortmund (Germany) as the Borussia football team bus passed. Spanish footballer Marc Bartra injured.

2018.- 257 people die when an Algerian military plane crashes, in the worst air tragedy in the country.

2019.- Ecuador withdraws asylum from the founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange “for repeatedly violating international conventions and coexistence protocol.”

2021.- Guillermo Lasso is elected president of Ecuador, the first victory for a conservative in two decades.

Who was born on an April 11?

1715.- Jacobo Rodríguez Pereira, a Spaniard who established a method in France to teach the deaf.

1882.- Fernando Fader, Argentine painter.

1884.- León Felipe, Spanish poet.

1919.- Raymond Carr, British historian, Hispanist.

1981.- Alessandra Ambrosio, Brazilian model.

Who died on an April 11?

1977.- Jacques Prevert, French poet.

1983.- Dolores del Río, Mexican actress.

1987.- Primo Levi, Italian writer.

2000.- Flaminio Piccoli, Italian politician.

2007.- Sergio Bardotti, Italian composer.

2012.- Ahmed Ben Bella, first president of independent Algeria.