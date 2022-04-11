Querétaro.- Tigres UANL achieved a golden victory against Gallos de Querétaro who for 15 minutes was with two more men in the La Corregidora arena, as Hugo Ayala was expelled in the first half and Yeferson Soteldo in the complementary part in an unusual way.

The Venezuelan received the pass from André-Pierre Gignac and in the crescent he managed to embed his shot at the corner of the door defended by Washington Aguerre. The reinforcement of the felines forgot that he was already admonished and for that reason he dared to take off his jacket in full celebration.

His partner, Juan Pablo Vigón, tried to stop Soteldo when he was about to take off his shirt but it was already too late, for this reason the celebration among his teammates was not what was expected after a beautiful goal, because they knew that there would be consequences for be shirtless.

Of course, Diego Montaño respected the rules of the competition and without hesitation stopped the Tigres player to show him the second yellow card, a situation that put at risk the advantage of the felines who defended themselves honorably with nine men on the field.

CALLED ATTENTION TO SOTELDO

Miguel Herrera, in the post-match conference, clarified that the expulsion suffered by Yeferson Soteldo was complete “nonsense” that deserved a strict call, which happened in the dress at the end of the match despite giving victory to his team.

“Soteldo’s deconcentration is coming, he was already signed and also the two cards are silly, it must be said, we already talked about it in the dress that cannot receive that type of card, if they were to make foules then welcome, but one to claim and another for taking off his shirt, we have to be strict in that sense,” commented ‘Piojo’.

JUMP TO THE LEADERSHIP

Once again Tigres UANL will sleep as the leader of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, although they still cannot claim victory, since date 13 has not yet ended. Tomorrow (Monday) Tuzos del Pachuca will receive Xolos de Tijuana at the Hidalgo Stadium, in case of winning they will go up to first place and the northerners will settle in second in the general classification, for now they are the super leader with 29 points.