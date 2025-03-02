The clock and tone play against Europe. “He is a sleeping giant who has awakened.” That is the definition of the continent that Donald Tusk gave this Sunday, the Polish prime minister, after a new summit, in the Lancaster House palace, in London, focused not only on ’embrace’ to Volodimir Zelenski, but also after Trump’s humiliation in the White House, but prepared to pass the tangible facts. Thus, France, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and “other European countries” They will present to the US (and therefore to Vladimir Putin) a peace planas confirmed by the British prime minister – and host -Keir Starmer already before the meeting.

Of course, they recognize that Having Washington in that frame “is essential” so that the high fire (and the subsequent peace) is firm and durable. In parallel, you have confirmed financial aid to Ukraine so you can buy More than 5,000 air defense missiles at a time also in which you need to gain weight on the ground. Already at a press conference, the Labor leader summarized that he already has the yes of several countries for his plan to “protect peace” once he reached an agreement for a high fire, but has not specified the number, while some states that until now had not pronounced open to send peace troops to Ukraine. This is the case of Denmark.

“We have to clarify what a European security guarantee would be,” Starmer explained in an interview with the BBC, without giving more details of that roadmap. “I recognize that it is most likely that it is a coalition of those arranged or, in other words, European countries that are willing to take another step,” he explained. In general, yes, there would be three keys: Peace guarantees for Ukraine, probably with European troops on the land once the agreement is signed; A role from Europe at the negotiating table, and Consolidate the fact that Russia does not break that pact. The British prime minister said that London and Paris will carry the singing voice for a matter of agility: “I want to try to make the more countries the better, But you have to move towards a faster and agile form of currentand I think this kind of coalition is the best formula. “

Already during the conclave, Starmer warned his ‘colleagues’ that this is “a unique moment” for the security of Europe. “We have to step forward,” he said, because that is key not only for the future of Ukraine, but also many other nations in the world. “In the conversations of recent days, We agree that a group of us will work with Ukraine in a plan to stop fightingand then we will address it with the United States and carry it forward together, “he continued, and asked to make clear” the steps to take “to peace because right now the Russian aggression, he said, remains” relentless. “

The main voice so far in Europe had been Emmanuel Macronand the French president has put on the table the debate on the European nuclear umbrella, an issue that considers crucial for the construction of a European defense architecture because, he warned, “our security is at stake. In the eyes of the Gaul, if these steps do not take these steps Putin can repeat maneuvers” in Moldova and even in Romania, “he warned. “We still have those to win. We still have the means so that this European strategic leap is a success”he has estimated. In this sense, Macron has assured that he was willing to “open the debate” about a possible future European nuclear deterrence if Europe wanted to move towards “greater autonomy” in its defense capabilities, he concluded.

Of course, the main protagonist was obviously Volodimir Zelenskiwhich ‘presided’ the table of the summit next to Starmer and Macron. “No one but Putin wants war to continue, to quickly turn to war. Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and reinforce the position of our country in collaboration with our allies: the countries of Europe and the United States, “said the Ukrainian president.

In London, to continue working with our allies in the construction of fair and lasting peace that Ukraine needs. Spain will do everything in your hand to achieve this goal and guarantee the security and freedom of Europe. pic.twitter.com/jv0uvdkc3g – Pedro Sánchez (@sánchezCastejon) March 2, 2025

For its part, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezdid not get out of the line marked by the rest of the European colleagues. He claimed to continue working with our allies in the construction of fair and lasting peace that Ukraine needs. ” In this sense, he positioned the country: “Spain will do Everything that is in your hand to achieve this goal and guarantee the security and freedom of Europe“. Already during a rally before the summit he answered Donald Trump:” The time when international relations had sovereign countries and other subject countries is over. Today we defend an international order from free, equal and sovereign countries. That is why we defend Ukraine before the neo -imperialist threat of Putin. This does not go if you have good or bad lettershere the letter that is worth it is the United Nations Charter, “he developed.

Meloni asks “to tend bridges” with the United States

On the other hand, an intermediate profile is the one adopted by the Italian Premier, Giorgia Meloni, who asks not to break the bridges with Washington and at the same time claims “a fair peace for Ukraine.” In that idea, one of Trump’s great allies in Europe has influenced London. “I am convinced that in this regard Italy and the United Kingdom can play a very important role in the construction of bridges“, He explained, although he recognized differences with Starmer on how to face the situation. The NATO general secretary, Mark Rutte, who described the situation between Zelenski and Trump in the White House but asked the Ukrainian to” value “everything that the US leader has done by kyiv, did not want to be incisive.

From the British capital, the EU was positioned as a block through the president of the European Commission, Urusla von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, for whom the union “is ready” to work in the peace plan marked by Starmer. “The way to peace is strength. Weakness generates more war. We will support Ukraine while we undertake an increase in European defense, “said the German leader; the Portuguese, at the same time, reiterated that “The EU is working with its partners to support Ukraine and reach a fair and lasting peace” And he looked at the summit in Brussels next week: “The objectives are clear: reinforce the European defense and create the conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine.” Von der Leyen, in addition, it is clear: “We have to invest in a forceful way.”

They were not at the summit Baltic countries -Salvo Poland- but they still have a lot to say. The Estonian President, Alar Karis, Prime Minister Letona, Evika Silina and the Lithuanian President, Nauseda gypsies, spoke with Starmer to ask for “a determined and consensus action” by Europe in favor of Ukraine. “That the US and Ukraine return to the negotiating tabletogether with the Europeans, the safety of the east flank of NATO as a priority issue and the inclusion of a possible security guarantee element for Ukraine“The Lithuanian president claimed, while Latvia recalled that” it is still valid “article 5 of the Alliance, referring to mutual assistance.

Russia also reacted to the summit in London, and did so through its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “Now, after Joe Biden’s mandate, people who want to guide themselves for common sense have arrived at the White House. They openly say that they want to end all wars and want peace.Who demands that ‘follow the party’ in the form of war? Europe“, snapped., praising the role of Donald Trump and directly shaving that of European leaders.” I don’t want to be an antieuropeo. However, the current situation confirms the idea expressed by many historians, “he said, and is logical that after what happened with Zelenski in the White House Ukraine has to “take aside” in peace negotiations.

And is that the message that comes out of Washington Does not change: The priority for them is that Putin negotiates, and not the security guarantees for Ukraineas explained in the ABC chain, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for whom Trump succeeded with his attitude to Zelenski a few days ago. “Here everyone says that it is necessary to have security guarantees to consolidate peace. But first you have to get peace, and we don’t know if that is possibleand that is something that we have explained several times to the Ukrainians, “he added, before warning that” if there are no negotiations what remains are more years of war. “Now, the Trump administration believes that Zelenski” should leave if he does not want to sign the agreement on rare earth or end the war. “





EUROPA BRUNK TO UKRANIA, but with hugs it is only worth it. ANDl ‘takeoff’ of the United States goes through helping kyiv, but above all to rearm the continent and end security dependencies. The continent adds peaks and all leaders are assuming that the following have to be tangible actions. The next stop, the European Council on March 6.