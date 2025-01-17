01/17/2025



Updated at 09:44 a.m.























Andreu Buenafuente will sign for TVE. As ABC has learned, the comedian is negotiating to present a program in which he would feature Berto Romero, who was in charge of the ‘Late Motiv’ office and with whom he has shared, since 2013, the radio program ‘Nobody knows anything’, in the one who improvises songs proposed by the listeners.

The public channel once again trusts El Terrat, a production company for which the comedian works and which has given such good results on La 1 this season thanks to David Broncano.

La 1 is in the midst of reconfiguring its grid since the arrival of José Pablo López, director of the public entity since the end of November. When ‘La Revuelta’ began to air, one of the things that fans emphasized most was the lack of women in the format. It is true that Lalachus is a collaborator on the program, but the public complained about the lack of women presenting in that slot. Hence, RTVE once again entrusted Inés Hernand and Alba Carrillo to make a program appropriate for access prime time, which will also feature the participation of the influencer Mariona Casas. In addition, the recordings of the program have already ended and as ABC has learned, it is looking for a place on Fridays.