On August 14, 1988 he died Enzo Ferrari, a man who had dedicated his entire life to creating his dream of motoring. Many words are spent every year, rightly, to remember his entrepreneurial and sporting achievements. After all, he is a legendary figure of the twentieth century, famous as much as important men of politics, known to virtually everyone.

This year, however, there is also a different and very suggestive memory. She signed it Flavio Manzoni, current chief designer officer of the Prancing Horse. The chief designer took his pencil and, in great detail, recreated one of the most iconic images of the young Enzo, driving a racing car.

“On this day, 34 years after his death, we remember Enzo Ferrari and his innovative ideals, which are still the basis of the activities we carry out here at Ferrari today. His vision still inspires us, so we asked Flavio Manzoni to recreate a famous photograph of our founder. In this portrait we can see Enzo Ferrari’s eyes looking towards the future, testifying to his attitude and the values ​​we carry forward every day.“, We read on Ferrari’s official social pages.

The original image, very famous, portrays Enzo Ferrari at the Targa Florio of 1920, while driving an Alfa Romeo 40-60 HP. In that race he finished second, behind Guido Meregalli. In the company of Michele Conti, in a car with the number 14 printed on the bodywork, Enzo Ferrari achieved the fastest lap. This photograph is one of the most beautiful of Ferrari, as it was taken during his youth.

Flavio Manzoni has been with Ferrari since January 2010. He led the design team in the creation of many iconic and appreciated Ferrari models, among which we include the FF, the LaFerrari, the 488, the 812 Superfast, the Portofino, the Roma, the Monza SP1 and SP2, the SF90 Stradale, the F8 and the more recent Daytona SP3.