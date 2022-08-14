Second week of the Super League. Hosting Giresunspor in their field, on the strength of new signings Mertens and Torreira, Galatasaray suffered a shocking defeat: hosts 1-0 knockout, Sainz’s goal in the 77th minute, big defensive mistake.

On the occasion of Galatasaray’s home debut this season, the fans had shown great enthusiasm for the match. The Giallorossi fans, who filled the entire Nef Stadium, had loaded the players for the match with chants and applause before the game: many banners in the stands, created a separate banner for the Norwegian footballer Fredrik Midtsjö, new arrival from ‘ Az Alkmaar.

The Norwegian Midtsjo, on the other hand, found himself having to comment on an unexpected defeat by his team: “For us it was a difficult game. We played against a good defensive team. We will have to go back and watch the videos, correct our mistakes. We played at home for the first time in front of our fans. We have to play better. In fact, we had good energy at first. We tried to get the three points as our fans deserve. We have to play better, as they deserve. “ See also The three hits and two errors of Cruz Azul in their playoff victory against Necaxa

It was a reckless pass back by central defender Abdulkerim, who arrived this summer from Konyaspor for almost € 3 million, to allow outsider Giresunpor to score the winning goal, with Sainz just a quarter of an hour away from the term. Only after this goal conceded Okan Buruk, Galatasaray coach, sent Dries Mertens on the field, who, however, with few remnants of the game available was unable to affect. An unexpected defeat for Galatasaray, also because Giresunspor had lost their first league match against Adana Demirspor, the club coached by Vincenzo Montella and with Mario Balotelli spearhead in attack. The former viola Torreira also entered the field in the second half.

