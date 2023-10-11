Environmental activism | Greta Thunberg was fined again for necking

Thunberg refused to obey the police order. In their demonstration, environmental activists opposed the use of fossil fuels.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was sentenced to fines for snitching for the second time in a year, reports Dagens Nyheter.

Thunberg refused to obey a police order to move away from the road leading to Malmö harbor at the end of June. At that time, he had been fined a couple of hours earlier for necking due to a similar expression.

Thunberg protested against the use of fossil fuels as part of the environmental activist group Ta utsakt tårðimtan.

The purpose of the demonstration was to stop the transportation of fossil fuel.

Thunberg admits in the Malmö district court that he snitched, but does not feel that he deserves punishment. According to him, climate change should be seen as an emergency even in the eyes of the law.

“I was at the place in question and it is true that I did not obey orders. However, I deny that I have committed a crime, because my actions should be free of responsibility due to the state of emergency regulations. A climate emergency threatens health and life,” Thunberg said in her speech.

The court sentenced him to fines that are higher than the first fines: 90 times the daily fine of 50 kroner and in addition court costs of one thousand kroner.

According to the judge, the fines will be tougher because Thunberg repeated the crime. He warned that next time the punishment could be even tougher.