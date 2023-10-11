Just in time for Halloween, Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have announced the next arrival of Dead Island 2: Housethe new expansion of the story for the game in question, which introduces decidedly new elements to survival horror.

The developers define it as a “psycho-horror” expansion, in which we find ourselves investigating a mysterious cult in Malibu, which takes us into a totally new story. There release date is set for November 2, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

In the midst of the zombie apocalypse, a cult composed of billionaires dedicated to “techno-death” fights for survival, now free from any ethical and moral boundaries, given the general situation in which civilization finds itself.

The group’s leader, Konstantin, prophesies this fight as the pillar of a new future for humanity, but all this is thought without taking into account the player and his mission within Haus.