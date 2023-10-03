Environment | Politicians are the biggest obstacles to solving the climate crisis, says Niklas Kaskeala, who lost his job at Compensate.

Niklas Kaskeala says that he used to believe, like many others, that politicians will take care of the climate crisis in the end. Today, instead of politicians, he believes in civil society, research and business.

Companies should understand that the zero emission goal of 2035 is just the beginning, says Niklas Kaskeala, chairman of the board of the Compensate foundation.

Kaskeala was the responsibility director of the emissions compensation company Compensate, or in business terms chief impact officer. The company ran out of money.