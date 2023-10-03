Tuesday, October 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Environment | Politicians are the biggest obstacles to solving the climate crisis, says Niklas Kaskeala, who lost his job at Compensate.

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Environment | Politicians are the biggest obstacles to solving the climate crisis, says Niklas Kaskeala, who lost his job at Compensate.

Niklas Kaskeala says that he used to believe, like many others, that politicians will take care of the climate crisis in the end. Today, instead of politicians, he believes in civil society, research and business. Picture: Outi Pyhäranta / HS

Companies should understand that the zero emission goal of 2035 is just the beginning, says Niklas Kaskeala, chairman of the board of the Compensate foundation.

Oh, actually considers it the reason of the Finnish authorities that Niklas from Kaskeala became unemployed during May Day.

Kaskeala was the responsibility director of the emissions compensation company Compensate, or in business terms chief impact officer. The company ran out of money.

#Environment #Politicians #biggest #obstacles #solving #climate #crisis #Niklas #Kaskeala #lost #job #Compensate

See also  Public transport Train traffic on the ring road in Kivistö, Vantaa, has been suspended due to personal injury
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Armenia reports deaths from shelling from Azerbaijan

Armenia reports deaths from shelling from Azerbaijan

Recommended

No Result
View All Result