The Tokyo Node space, made up of a digital art gallery and a creation laboratory, opened its doors in Tokyo this Monday with an exhibition that combines dance, visual projections and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

under the name “Syn: A new horizon of physical sensations”, this immersive performance seeks to “change human senses” taking its visitors into a space similar to a spaceship, where they are surrounded by screens, dancers and surround sound.

“The exhibition reconstructs our inherent sensations and explores the real world from a new perspective. Although the stage is a place where artists and audiences gather, it is also a creative space where each individual’s interpretations are constantly intertwined,” explained the organizers in a statement.

After a first room that serves as the entrance to the ship, The visitor takes a tour of other immersive spaces that also combine dance, screens and 3D projections, in an area of ​​more than 1,500 square meters.

This marks the inaugural exhibition of Tokyo Node, a space that incorporates art with a convention center, a laboratory and restaurants and is located between the 45th and 49th floors of the newly built Toranomon Hills Station tower, in the heart of the Japanese capital.

In addition to the gallery, located on the 45th floor, on the 8th floor, they also have a laboratory so that companies and artists can carry out digital arts projects, such as augmented reality (AR) and volumetric video experiences, a technique that captures space three-dimensionally.

Tokyo Node Lab allows the capture, editing and distribution of 3D images and is designedaccording to those responsible, so that “creators and innovative companies from all industries and fields come together to promote a variety of joint projects that create new urban experiences and content.”

After a first room that serves as the entrance to the ship, the visitor takes a tour of other spaces in an area of ​​more than 1,500 square meters.

The current exhibition can be seen from October 6 to November 12, and will then give way to another immersive exhibition by the Japanese photographer and film director Mika Ninagawa, which will open on December 5 and is expected to have flowers as the main element.

