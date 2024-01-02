The BMW XM entry-level ensures that YOU too can drive such a cool SUV. Then buy!!1!

The BMW XM came onto the market last year (we are now in 2024). After the M1, it is the only BMW that does not have a non-M version. Now that is of course also a little bit of marketing: the BMW M1 had a unique engine and platform, the BMW XM stands on an X5 platform and has an electric motor to support the V8.

There is currently a choice between a BMW XM (653 hp) and an XM Label Red (748 hp). That always escapes us a bit: why offer two versions that are not fundamentally different from each other? But a new entry-level model has been added for the BMW XM and the Dutch price is now also known.

BMW XM xDrive50e entry-level

A Man in a Raincoat threw it over our fence and we are very happy to share that with you, dear readers! This is the BMW XM xDrive50e. This means that the car is equipped with a three-liter straight-six (the B58B30) and an electric motor. The system power is 476 hp and the system torque is 700 Nm. Fun fact: that is EXACTLY the same amount of horsepower and Nm as the Mercedes-Benz 55 AMG derivatives of the E-Class, SL (in the beginning) a G-Class.

In contrast to those professional drinking organs from Stuttgart, the BMW XM is very economical. This is mainly because you can drive approximately 80 km (depending on the chosen wheels and options) electrically. After that, the six-cylinder has to do all the work.

And what about the competition?

Now the price. The BMW XM entry-level has become extremely cheap. At least, relatively speaking. BMW Netherlands would really like to get €129,989 for it and that's an absolute bargain compared to the V8, which is considerably more expensive at €177,396.10 and the XM Label Red with a starting price of €204,280.

BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport Pro | €107,943.60

Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupé | €129,162

Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE | €125,535

Mercedes-AMG GLE53 4Matic+ Coupé | €135,626

Volkswagen Touareg R | €99,990

In terms of competition, there is not much direct competition yet, and yet there is. The cars above are PHEVs with over 450 hp. The Cayenne is closest in price. We now understand why the X6 is not yet available as a PHEV.

