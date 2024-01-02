Martin, a 2023 almost champion

If in the first part of last season, Jorge Martin he had impressed with his regularity and ability to not cross the limit, from Misano onwards the Spaniard seemed to have made the classic 'click' and started to rack up victories.

An unexpected world comeback against 'Pecco' Bagnaia thus materialized, with the two reaching the final stages of the long MotoGP calendar separated by very few points. Martin can complain about the progress of the Sunday race in Qatar, when he finished only tenth after the victory in the Sprint on Saturday, which clipped his wings ahead of the final battle in Valencia.

Outlook for 2024

During a long interview given to Europa Press, Jorge Martin highlighted once again that he has only one goal for 2024: winning the championship. And, secondarily, sign for an official team for 2025, be it Ducati – the Madrid rider's preferred option – or another manufacturer.

Among Martin's many answers, one catches our attention, namely the one in which he suggests that he sees himself as a sort of 'internal enemy' within the official Ducati: “With me and with Marquez in a satellite team, they see threats for 2024“, while underlining the happiness of being in Pramac, defined as the best place to fight for the title.

And speaking of rivals on the road to the world championship, Martin has few doubts: for him the Ducati will still be the protagonist and Marquez and Bagnaia will certainly win many races.