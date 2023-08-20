Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2023 – 18:40

Caxias is classified for the quarterfinals of Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday (19), the team from Rio Grande do Sul overcame Ceilândia-DF on penalties, by 7 to 6, after a 0 to 0 tie in normal time, repeating the result of the first leg, at the Centenary, in Caxias do Sul (RS) . The duel at Abadião, in Ceilândia (DF), was broadcast by TV Brazil.

CAXIAS IS CLASSIFIED!! Caxias wins the penalty shootout against the Ceilândia team and advances to the quarterfinals of the D series. Let’s go, Caxias!#sercaxias #grenádopovo #CECxCAX #series2023 pic.twitter.com/jHYuKPgSWG — SER Caxias (@sercaxias) August 19, 2023

Grená do Povo, as the club from Serra Gaúcha is known, repeats the 2022 campaign, when it also went to the stage in which it competes for access to Série C. Last year, the team fell to América-RN, winning by 1 to 0 at home, but losing by 3 to 1 at Arena das Dunas, in Natal.

The quarterfinals clashes will be defined based on the teams’ points. The one with the best campaign among the eight classified faces the one that added the fewest points throughout the competition and so on. Matches are scheduled for the next two weekends.

The first half was uneventful. Struggling to get closer to Caxias’ goal, sometimes being in an offside position, Ceilândia tried to bet on the dead ball and look for spaces to finish from outside the area. The best opportunity came in a long-range shot by striker Clemente, in the eighth minute, saved by goalkeeper Fabian Volpi.

The Gaucho team took a while to loosen up in the match. The most dangerous first arrival occurred only at 37 minutes, in a corner kick on the right. Striker Vitor Feijão deflected close to the small area and defender Ricardo Lima headed over the goal. In the 46th minute, striker Eron received it at the entrance to the area and hit low, close to the right post.

The lack of inspiration followed on the return of the break. At 23 minutes, Ceilândia scored, but in offside. Striker Iago – who had just entered – crossed on the right and midfielder Pedro Bambu, on the left of a detour in the area, sent it to the goal. Assistant Daniella Coutinho Pinto, however, indicated the irregularity. In stoppage time, the home team had the best chance of the match. At 47 minutes, defender Euller went up alone in the area to head, but sent it to the left of Caxias’ goal.

The vacancy decision went to penalties. The dispute took almost ten minutes to start, for VAR synchronization. In Ceilândia’s third charge, Euller hit the crossbar. Then, after Marcão’s kick hit the top pole and went down, the technology was activated and found that the ball had bounced past the line, confirming the goal. Caxias had the chance to settle the duel with Joãozinho, but goalkeeper Matheus Silva defended with his feet.

The teams began to intersperse charges, until Fabian Volpi saved Uesles’ low kick, Ceilândia’s eighth. It was also up to defender Fernando to convert the decisive penalty and decree the classification of Caxias.

Two more teams secured a spot in the Serie D quarterfinals this Saturday. At Estádio Joaquim Portugal, in São João del Rei (MG), Athletic-MG beat Camboriú-SC by 2-0. Midfielder Rafinha and defender Vinícius scored for the club from Minas Gerais and reversed the advantage of the Santa Catarina team, who had won the first leg 1-0.

In Manaus, Bahia de Feira lost to Nacional-AM by 3 to 2, but qualified for having won the previous duel, at home, by 2 to 0. Ronan and Everton Kanela scored the goals of the Bahian team at Estádio da Colina, while fellow striker Iury Tanque was responsible for the three of the Amazonian team.

At Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata (PE), the ball is rolling for Retrô-PE and Maranhão. Last Sunday, the teams did not start from scratch at Castelão, in São Luís. In the event of a new tie, the qualifier for the quarterfinals will be known on penalties.