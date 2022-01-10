“Everyone who has chickens thinks it’s very normal to protect them at night in a run behind wire mesh against foxes and stone martens. Sheep farmers should also protect their animals against the wolf. This can be done with fences, electric fences or dogs. That way you teach wolves that it makes no sense to go after sheep”, says the ecologist who works at the Mammal Society.

Wolves should be allowed to be shot if they cause too much damage in certain regions, says a resolution to be discussed in the European Parliament today. The wolf is now protected throughout Europe. More than 20,000 wolves now live in Europe, causing increasing damage and nuisance. According to SGP MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen, things are ‘getting out of hand’ in the Netherlands. For example, he points to an incident in October in which a herd with a shepherd was attacked by a wolf in broad daylight on the heath between Nunspeet and Elspeet.